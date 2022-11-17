Minnesota State Parks are Free on Black Friday

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources wants to help you work off that turkey and trimmings by offering free admission to Minnesota state parks.

Get our free mobile app

On Friday, November 25th, Minnesotans are encouraged to get out with friends and family and explore one of Minnesota's 75 state parks. It is one of four "Free Park Days" where the DNR waives the vehicle permit fee to enter the park and recreation areas.

The DNR attributes an American Psychological Association study that links spending time in nature with improved attention, lower stress, reduced risk of psychiatric disorders, and even increased empathy and cooperation traits.

Most park offices and visitor centers will be lightly staffed the day after Thanksgiving, so you're encouraged to check the DNR website for visitor alerts, download the GeoPDF Maps app which does not require the internet to display the user's location, and check out the signs near the park entrances.

LOOK: Stunning vintage photos capture the beauty of America's national parks Today these parks are located throughout the country in 25 states and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The land encompassing them was either purchased or donated, though much of it had been inhabited by native people for thousands of years before the founding of the United States. These areas are protected and revered as educational resources about the natural world, and as spaces for exploration.

Keep scrolling for 50 vintage photos that show the beauty of America's national parks.



States with the most registered hunters Stacker analyzed data from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to determine which states have the most registered hunters. Read on to see how your state ranks on Stacker’s list.