Little Rock Creek to Undergo Water Management Changes

RICE -- A creek in central Minnesota that is considered impaired by the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency is set to undergo water management changes.

Little Rock Creek is part of the Sartell Wildlife Management Area and flows into Little Rock Lake near Rice.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says the creek is impaired for trout and other aquatic life, in part, due to warmer-than-normal water temperatures. So, the DNR will remove boards in a dam spillway in an effort to lower the water temperature in a pool upstream.

The analysis of the creek also shows that demands by farmers and irrigators in the area exceed the reasonably available water supply. The DNR says it will work with stakeholders to develop plans to resolve the water use conflict in an attempt to avoid modifying permits.

Get our free mobile app

The DNR will monitor the dam modification for three years to determine whether the move has the desired effect.

Stay the Night at a Pizza Farm Just 60 Miles from Rochester There's an adorable, 16-acre farm in Cochrane, WI, called Suncrest Gardens. It's a pizza farm complete with an Airbnb that you can spend the night in.

How much a box of Girl Scout cookies cots throughout the years Spring is the time of year we see Girl Scouts out hustling hard to sell their scrumptious cookies. We all know that the price of a box has gone up, but do you know how much the price has increased? Thanks to finance.yahoo.com , we now know.