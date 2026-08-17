ALEXANDRIA (WJON News) -- A Canadian man is in jail after police say he falsely reported a kidnapping.

Alexandria police say the incident happened on Saturday when they received a report of an abduction that originated in Winnipeg. The reported suspect vehicle was described as a white car with a black bumper and was in the Alexandria area. A short time later, officers found a vehicle matching that description. They made contact with two men and an investigation followed.

A man identified as 37-year-old Roderick Garson of Winnipeg admitted to falsely reporting the kidnapping and eventually conceded his claims were not true. Garson and the other man knew one another before his initial report of being kidnapped. Garson was arrested for Falsely Reporting a Crime. He's being held in the Douglas County Jail.

Assisting the Alexandria Police Department were the Sheriff's Office, the Minnesota State Patrol, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.