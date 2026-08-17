St. Cloud Hospital Only Minnesota Facility Earning Top Heart Care Honor
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- CentraCare - St. Cloud Hospital is being recognized for its commitment to quality through its cardiovascular and stroke care.
The American Heart Association has awarded St. Cloud Hospital its Commitment to Quality Award. The award recognizes the sustained commitment to delivering evidence-based cardiovascular and stroke care across three or more clinical areas.
Some of the criteria include timely treatment, appropriate medications and interventions, patient education, discharge planning, and accurate submission of clinical data to the American Heart Association registry.
CentraCare says St. Cloud Hospital is the only Minnesota hospital to receive the award.
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