LONG PRAIRIE TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- One person was hurt when a semi-truck and a pickup collided near Long Prairie on Monday morning. The crash occurred around 11:00 a.m. on Highway 27.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a semi being driven by 59-year-old Brian Legois of Green Bay, WI, and a pickup being driven by 62-year-old Anatasia Kotsakis of Browerville were both going east on the highway when they collided.

Kotsakis was taken to Centra Care - Long Prairie Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Legois was not hurt in the crash.

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