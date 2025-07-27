Collision On Highway 71 Sends Two To The Hospital
ROUND PRAIRE TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A crash near Long Prairie on Saturday sent two people to the hospital. The incident happened at about 7:00 p.m. on Highway 71. The Minnsesota State Patrol says a Chysler Town and Country driven by 37-year-old Ryan Eberle of Sauk Centre and a Buick Enclave driven by Jesus Valentin of Long Prairie were both going north on Highway 71 when they crashed near County Road 48.
Two passengers in Valentin's SUV, 36-year-old Claudiris Del Carm Cruz De La Cruz of Long Prairie, and 61-year-old Eridania Pena of Long Prairie were taken to CentraCare Long Prairie with non-life-threatening injuries. Valentin and three children in his vehicle were not hurt. Eberle and a child in his car were also not hurt in the crash.
