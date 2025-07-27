ROUND PRAIRE TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A crash near Long Prairie on Saturday sent two people to the hospital. The incident happened at about 7:00 p.m. on Highway 71. The Minnsesota State Patrol says a Chysler Town and Country driven by 37-year-old Ryan Eberle of Sauk Centre and a Buick Enclave driven by Jesus Valentin of Long Prairie were both going north on Highway 71 when they crashed near County Road 48.

Get our free mobile app

Two passengers in Valentin's SUV, 36-year-old Claudiris Del Carm Cruz De La Cruz of Long Prairie, and 61-year-old Eridania Pena of Long Prairie were taken to CentraCare Long Prairie with non-life-threatening injuries. Valentin and three children in his vehicle were not hurt. Eberle and a child in his car were also not hurt in the crash.

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

Most common fast food chains in Minnesota Stacker compiled a list of the most common chain restaurants in Minnesota using data from the Friendly City Lab at Georgia Tech. Gallery Credit: Stacker

Highest-Rated Free Things to do in Minnesota, According to TripAdvisor Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated free things to do in Minnesota from Tripadvisor Gallery Credit: Stacker