One Person Hurt In Crash Near Long Prairie

LONG PRAIRIE TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in a crash near Long Prairie Saturday morning.

Get our free mobile app

The Minnesota State Patrol says at about 5:00 a.m. a semi-truck driven by 51-year-old Dirir Haji of Minneapolis was going west on Highway 27 when it lost control and went into the south ditch and rolled.

Haji was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

Come Visit Roscoe, Minnesota with Us in Pictures

Come Visit Buckman, Minnesota in Pictures