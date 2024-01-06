One Person Hurt In Crash Near Long Prairie
LONG PRAIRIE TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in a crash near Long Prairie Saturday morning.
Get our free mobile app
The Minnesota State Patrol says at about 5:00 a.m. a semi-truck driven by 51-year-old Dirir Haji of Minneapolis was going west on Highway 27 when it lost control and went into the south ditch and rolled.
Haji was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:
- Rocori Dance Team Has Strong Family Ties
- Display Lights Up Holidays In Cold Spring
- Making Connections Name Of The Game For St. John's Prep
- A Novel Idea Develops Into Passion For Retired Teacher
- New Sartell Community Ed Director Brings Diverse Skill Set To Job
- 2024 Opening Still The Goal For New Children's Museum
- Sartell Dance Showcase Packs Them In
Come Visit Roscoe, Minnesota with Us in Pictures
Come Visit Buckman, Minnesota in Pictures