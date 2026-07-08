UNDATED (WJON News) -- The Great River Regional Library (GRRL) system has delayed openings on Wednesday, July 8, due to electrical issues.

All 32 branches in the library system across Benton, Stearns, Sherburne, Wright, Morrison, and Todd Counties will open later due to this disruption.

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Patrons are encouraged to check their local branch’s Facebook page for reopening updates.

GRRL apologies for any inconvenience.