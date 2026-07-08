GRRL Delayed Openings Across All 32 Branches In Six Counties

GRRL Delayed Openings Across All 32 Branches In Six Counties

Paul Habstritt, WJON

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The Great River Regional Library (GRRL) system has delayed openings on Wednesday, July 8, due to electrical issues.

All 32 branches in the library system across Benton, Stearns, Sherburne, Wright, Morrison, and Todd Counties will open later due to this disruption.

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Patrons are encouraged to check their local branch’s Facebook page for reopening updates.

GRRL apologies for any inconvenience.

Check out the painted murals of Downtown St. Cloud

Gallery Credit: Jim Maurice, Townsquare Media St. Cloud

Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, St. Cloud News, State/Regional News

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