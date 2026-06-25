ST. CLOUD/SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- You'll have the opportunity to see a Twin Cities-based band at several locations in the St. Cloud metro area over the next few days.

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Sawyer's Dream is an eight-piece four-part vocal harmony group.

We're kind of like the Mamas and the Papas, or ABBA, or Fleetwood Mac; we take influences from those. It's all original music. We write all our own songs. We're a Minneapolis-based band with a really big sound.

Band member Ella Jane says they've been performing together for 16 years.

Ella Jane says they love performing wherever they can.

This year so far, we've got 76 shows booked, and we're still booking. We go all over Minnesota and a little into the surrounding states. We love to travel, meet new people, and get our music out there.

This week alone, besides the three gigs here in the St. Cloud metro area, they played in Edina on Monday, in Rogers on Wednesday, and they'll be in Minneapolis on Sunday for Twin Cities Pride.

On Thursday, they are at St. Cloud State University for the Granite City Days Lemonade Concert and Art Fair. They are playing from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

On Friday, they are at the Granite City Days Park & Rock event at Eastman Park/Lake George. They are playing on the big stage from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

On Saturday, they are at the Rapids River Days Food Fest at the Sauk Rapids Municipal Park. They are playing from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.