UNDATED (WJON News) -- A Mankato couple has been charged with using rodent blocks in their yard in an alleged attempt to deter dog owners from letting pets urinate on their lawn. The Minnesota Attorney General's Office says they have been granted a temporary restraining order against Donata and James Adam.

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In the motion for the restraining order and a lawsuit filed in Blue Earth County Court on behalf of Minnesota Agriculture Commissioner Thom Peterson, the defendants are alleged to have placed multiple blocks of rat poison without a bait station near the front sidewalk of their home. The Attorney General's Office says there were also signs placed on the property that appear to indicate the defendants intended to harm dogs.

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON

Documents allege defendants refused to cooperate with investigator.

According to court records, neighbors documented the presence of the rat poison on two days in late June, and at least one dog ate the poison, which required its owner to induce vomiting to prevent serious illness or death. The court granted the temporary restraining order based on the evidence.

The EPA sets standards for the use of rodenticides/rat poison.

The couple is charged with failing to use the poison blocks in a manner consistent with their Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) approved label. The lawsuit is also asking for a civil penalty of $7,500 for each day of the violation.

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