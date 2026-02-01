Federal Court Allows ICE To Continue Operations
ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- A federal court has denied an injunction request by the state of Minnesota against Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents in the Twin Cities. The Minnesota Attorney General's Office says a federal court has denied the preliminary injunction against the illegal and unconstitutional ICE surge in Minnesota filed by Attorney General Keith Ellison and the cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul.
On January 12th, Ellison and the Twin Cities filed a federal lawsuit to halt the surge of immigration agents in Minnesota, asserting it is unconstitutional and violates the First and Tenth Amendments. A hearing was held on January 26th for the preliminary injunction, and the request was denied on Saturday.
The court did acknowledge that the state and cities made a "strong showing" about the harmful impacts of the surge on Minnesota and that Operation Metro Surge has had and will likely continue to have profound consequences on Minnesota. The lawsuit is ongoing. Since January 21st, Attorney General Keith Ellison has filed over 50 lawsuits against what he calls illegal and unconstitutional attempts by the Trump Administration to deprive Minnesota of funds to which it is legally entitled.
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT
2023 Best Looking State Patrol Cars In (Almost) Every State
Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll
LOOK: 50 cozy towns to visit this winter
Gallery Credit: Laura Ratliff
LOOK: Every state's nickname and where it comes from
Gallery Credit: Stacker