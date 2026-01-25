Minnesota Attorney General Secures Order To Protect Evidence
ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Attorney General's Office has won a temporary restraining order against the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). Attorney General Keith Ellison says the state has won a temporary restraining order preventing DHS from altering or destroying evidence related to the fatal shooting of Alex Pretti by DHS agents.
The lawsuit was filed on Saturday on behalf of the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the Hennepin County Attorney's Office. Ellison says as long as he has the honor of being Attorney General, he will fight for and defend the rule of law in Minnesota, and both the rule of law and the sense of justice we all carry with us demand a full, fair, and transparent investigation into Pretti's death.
What agencies are all named in the lawsuit?
The suit names the DHS, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), Customs Border Patrol (CBP), the U.S. Border Control, their respective leadership, and U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi as defendants in the case.
