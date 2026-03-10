BUFFALO (WJON News) -- The murder trial of a Watkins man accused of killing his co-worker is on indefinite hold after another mental competency exam determined he lacks the ability to understand the proceedings.

It's the second time the court has ruled 40-year-old David Delong is incompetent to face the charges.

Delong is charged with 1st-degree premeditated murder and 2nd-degree intentional murder in the bludgeoning death of co-worker Amber Czech.

The Wright County Sheriff’s Office was called to Advanced Process Technologies in Cokato on the morning of November 11th. Authorities say Czech was found at her workstation with significant head trauma. Deputies and Cokato Ambulance paramedics tried life-saving measures, but Czech was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities arrested Delong at the business.

The sheriff’s office says Delong assaulted the victim with a sledgehammer, resulting in fatal injuries.

According to the charges, Delong allegedly told authorities that he didn't like Czech, had been planning to kill her for some time, and confessed to her murder.

Another review hearing is scheduled for April.

