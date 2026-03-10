COLLEGEVILLE (WJON News) -- A local school is sending six teams to a state final this weekend. St. John's Prep is sending six teams to the State Esports Championships at St Cloud State University on Friday and Saturday. It is a record number of teams for the school. They will be competing in Rocket League, Chess, Minecraft, Valorant, and Fortnite.

SJP's Minecraft & Valorant teams toppled the top two seeds to become Central MN Champs.

Jackson Nikodym and Naji Hassan qualified in three different games each. Hassan is the #12 seed in chess, and it will be his third state appearance. He finished fourth in chess in 2025. SJP teams are the top seed in Minecraft, Valorant, and Fortnite Varsity. In all, St. John's Prep has 15 students taking part in the State Esports tournament.

Get our free mobile app

READ MORE: Esports Excitement Grows As Schools Gear Up For State Championship

St. John's Prep St. John's Prep loading...

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT

Only True MTV Kids Can Name These ’80s Music Videos From One Freeze-Frame How well do you really remember the music videos that defined the ’80s? We’ve grabbed a single freeze-frame from 11 of the decade’s most iconic videos. Scroll slowly and see how many you can name before peeking at the answers. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

LOOK: 15 Ways We Used to Listen to Music (And Why We Miss Them) From the crackle of a pocket transistor radio to the satisfying click of a car's multi-CD changer, we’re rewinding through the nostalgic gadgets that shaped how we listened to and experienced our favorite music. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz