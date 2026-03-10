Esports Glory Awaits St. Johns Prep At State Competition
COLLEGEVILLE (WJON News) -- A local school is sending six teams to a state final this weekend. St. John's Prep is sending six teams to the State Esports Championships at St Cloud State University on Friday and Saturday. It is a record number of teams for the school. They will be competing in Rocket League, Chess, Minecraft, Valorant, and Fortnite.
SJP's Minecraft & Valorant teams toppled the top two seeds to become Central MN Champs.
Jackson Nikodym and Naji Hassan qualified in three different games each. Hassan is the #12 seed in chess, and it will be his third state appearance. He finished fourth in chess in 2025. SJP teams are the top seed in Minecraft, Valorant, and Fortnite Varsity. In all, St. John's Prep has 15 students taking part in the State Esports tournament.
