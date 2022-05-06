SCSU Hosts Esports Camp

ST. CLOUD -- St. Cloud State University is hosting two Esports Immersion Camps this summer.

Registration is now open for both camps, June 13-14 and June 15-16.

The Esports Immersion Camp is for students entering grades 9-12 and current SCSU students interested in exploring Esports careers.

Get our free mobile app

The camps partner with ShiftUp Esports to give students hands-on experience producing live-streams and professionally shout-casted Esports tournaments, led by experts who have produced some of the biggest Midwest tournaments and collegiate Esports programs in the country.

The Esports world is growing; industry insiders estimate 29.6 million monthly Esports viewers. Industry investments are estimated at $4.5 billion and growing.

Camp students will be introduced to new career paths and learn leadership, communication, Twitch live-streaming, broadcasting video, video production, editing, and shout-casting.

The cost of the camp is $349. Register by May 15th with the promo code SCSU to save $100.

For more on the camp and to register, click here.