GREAT Theatre Summer Camps Return in June

ST. CLOUD -- Calling all young inspiring actors, registration opens next week for GREAT Theatre's summer camps.

Kids ages 3 to 18 can sign up to participate in one of several acting opportunities throughout central Minnesota.

Kendra Norton Dando is the GREAT Theatre Education Director. She says there was strong support among families to bring the camps back this year.

When we sent out emails we got lots of positive responses. We even had some surveys sent to families, and we have taken their feedback into consideration in planning for this summer.

Dando says their camps offer something for everyone and are a fun way for kids to open up and express themselves.

These camps are focused on classes and we focus on how to use my body and my voice to tell these stories. It's very active as we move around, dance and sing.

Camps will take place all over central Minnesota and registration opens next Wednesday.

Dando says due to COVID protocols they can only have 15 students per camp, so they are asking families to be patient.

There will be a waiting list, but we look forward to serving as many families as possible. We do have wait list spots open up as the summer goes on.

She says while they were unable to hold their summer camps last year because of the pandemic, they are thankful for the community who continued to support them.

GREAT Theatre's Summer Camps run weekly from June through August.