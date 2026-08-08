ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud Rox (41-27) are gearing up for the playoffs on Sunday with a win on Friday night. The Rox took down the Minot Hot Tots (26-43) by a score of 7-1 at Joe Faber Field.

Minot took an early 1-0 lead to start the game. St. Cloud started baking the Tots right out of the gate in the bottom of the first on a double steal. The Rox gunned down Adrian Dominguez, but Joe DuSell scored in the process.

The Rox had an answer in their half of the first. Brett White drove in the first run to tie the game with an RBI double. Jackson Akin pushed across the second run with a sac fly, and White would come around to score later in the inning on a dropped third strike.

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St. Cloud took the 3-1 lead into their half of the third inning when they put up three more. White led the charge once again with a two-run homer. Luke Haney's sac-fly brought in Brent Griffiths for the 6-1 lead after three.

The Rox plated their final run in the seventh on an RBI double by Jaixen Frost. Colin Fike was solid in the start, tossing four innings in his first start of the year.

The Rox have clinched the best regular-season win percentage in the Great Plains West, so they have home-field advantage in the best-of-three series against the Willmar Stingers. St.Cloud has to close out the regular season tonight at Joe Faber Field against the Hot Tots before starting their playoff run against the Stingers in Willmar on Sunday.

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