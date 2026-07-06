SAUK CENTRE (WJON News) -- A semi driver was hurt when the rig he was driving left the Highway.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened on Sunday at about 11:45 p.m. on Highway 71 near Sauk Centre. Fifty-one-year-old Nicholas Stigge of Sutton, Nebraska, was traveling north when the semi left the road and crashed into a highway signpost.

Stigge was taken to Sauk Centre Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.