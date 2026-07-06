Semi Hits Highway Sign Near Sauk Centre Late Sunday Night
SAUK CENTRE (WJON News) -- A semi driver was hurt when the rig he was driving left the Highway.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened on Sunday at about 11:45 p.m. on Highway 71 near Sauk Centre. Fifty-one-year-old Nicholas Stigge of Sutton, Nebraska, was traveling north when the semi left the road and crashed into a highway signpost.
Stigge was taken to Sauk Centre Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
History of Minnesota Twins' Managers
Everyone knows Tom Kelly managed the Twins to their only two World Series Titles, but have you ever wondered who the most successful Twins' Managers were?
Check out the history of managers for the Minnesota Twins below, along with their records.
Gallery Credit: Minnesota Twins