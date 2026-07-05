The St. Paul Water Tower in the Monopoly Game Opens in July

The St. Paul Water Tower in the Monopoly Game Opens in July

St. Paul Regional Water Services

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- A popular attraction will soon be opening for the only time this summer. St. Paul Regional Water Services (SPRWS) will open the Highland Park Water Tower on July 18th and 19th.

1,500 - 2,500 people will visit the tower over the weekend.

Visitors can climb the 151 stairs to the observation deck to take in the stunning views of the surrounding area. People of all ages are encouraged to bring binoculars and cameras to capture the sights. The Water Services' Water Wagon will be on hand to provide free drinking water for people, and staff will be there to answer questions as well.

The tower will open again in the fall for viewing in October.

The Highland Park Water Tower was designed by Clarence "Cap" Wigington. He also designed the Roy Wilkins Auditorium, the Highland National Golf Course Clubhouse, and the Clarence Wigington Pavilion on Harriet Island.

St. Paul Monopoly
Top Trumps/Winning Moves

Highland Park Water Tower is also featured on the Monopoly St. Paul Edition.

Sixty of Wigington's buildings are still standing today, and four are on the National Register of Historic Places. The water tower will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on both days, and it is free to attend.

St. Paul Regional Water Services
St. Paul Regional Water Services

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Filed Under: Highland Park Water Tower
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