ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- People can take in the views from an almost 100-year-old water tower this weekend. The St. Paul Regional Water Service is holding an open house at the Highland Park Water Tower on Saturday and Sunday. People can climb the 151 steps to the top and see autumn colors and the St. Paul and Minneapolis skyline. Staff will also be on hand to answer questions and share information about the role municipal water services play in the distribution and treatment of water for cities.

Who designed the water tower, and when was it built?

The Highland Park Water Tower was designed by architect Clarence Wigington and built in 1928. The landmark was also recently featured in the St. Paul edition of the Monopoly board game. The Highland Park Water Tower is located at Snelling Avenue and Ford Parkway. The open house is free to attend and runs from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday.

