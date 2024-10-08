Twin Cities Landmark Open To Public For Limited Time

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- It is your chance to explore an iconic Twin Cities landmark this weekend. The Saint Paul Regional Water Services is opening up the historic Highland Park Water Tower for people to discover the beautiful architecture, rich history, and see the panoramic views from the top of the tower.

You can climb the 151-step spiral staircase to the top and enjoy a 360-degree view of the Mississippi River, Highland neighborhood, and the Twin Cities skyline. There will also be staff on hand to answer questions and provide insights.

It is free to explore this weekend only from 9:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Saturday and 9 to 5 on Sunday. On Saturday there is also a Tower After Hours Event which will feature light projections on the tower accompanied by soothing sounds from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

