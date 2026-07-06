UNDATED (WJON News) -- Average gasoline prices fell in nearly every state over the last week, with diesel declining in all 50 states.

GasBuddy is now tracking 41 states with average gasoline prices below $4 per gallon, while 37 states are seeing average diesel prices below $5. However, continued Ukrainian attacks on Russian refinery infrastructure have forced Russia to shift from fuel exporter to importer, tightening global supplies.

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Average gasoline prices in Minnesota have fallen 1.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.59. The national average price of gasoline has fallen 6.8 cents per gallon, averaging $3.71. The national average price of diesel has decreased 11.8 cents compared to a week ago and stands at $4.78 per gallon.