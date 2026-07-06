UNDATED (WJON News) -- More strong storms could impact Minnesota early this week.

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National Weather Service National Weather Service

The National Weather Service says strong to severe storms are possible Monday night coming from the west/northwest.

National Weather Service National Weather Service

Strong to severe storms are also possible Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday.

Further rain showers on Wednesday could lead to localized flooding, favoring central Minnesota.

National Weather Service National Weather Service

St. Cloud has officially received 4.84 inches of rain in the summer months of June and July combined, which is nearly a half inch above normal. The measurement is taken at St. Cloud's Sky Central Airport. Many areas in the St. Cloud Metro have had much more rain than that, due to the flooding we had on Saturday afternoon.

The latest update from the U.S. Drought Monitor on Thursday shows 72 percent of Minnesota is abnormally dry, 30 percent is in a moderate drought, and 12 percent is in a severe drought.

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