ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- It proved to be a day and night of challenges for the Fourth of July Celebration in St. Cloud. The annual fireworks show at Wilson Park went on even after the severe storm that moved through the area late Saturday afternoon.

People at Wilson Park reported having golf ball-sized hail as the storm moved through.

The band DiamondBack was supposed to play from 6:00 p.m. to 10:0 p.m. but had to cancel because the storm damaged their equipment. The St. Cloud Municipal Band did perform from 8:30 p.m. until the fireworks started as scheduled.

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON

The St. Cloud VFW also did a 21-gun salute leading up to the show.

The show also started about 15 minutes late due to a Lifelink helicopter needing to land at the hospital. The rain and hail damaged some of the fireworks and the equipment, and knocked a tree down by the launch area, which limited the display somewhat once it started.

It was the 80th anniversary of the St. Cloud fireworks 4th of July celebration.

However, the show went on. Many of the fireworks went off successfully and still provided a spectacular show for people in attendance. You can check out a few pictures of the fireworks below.

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON

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