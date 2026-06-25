Tragic Workplace Accident Claims Life in Cold Spring Early Thursday
COLD SPRING (WJON News) -- A man is dead after a workplace accident in Cold Spring early Thursday morning.
The Cold Spring/Richmond Police Department responded to a medical emergency at Pilgrim's just after 1:15 a.m. The facility is located in the 800 block of River Road in Cold Spring.
Police say a 29-year-old employee was pinned beneath equipment in the loading dock area.
By the time officers arrived, coworkers had removed the man from the equipment. The man was given emergency medical care, but the efforts were unsuccessful, and he was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene.
The employee was taken to the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy.
The incident remains under investigation, and the victim's name has not been released to the public at this time.
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