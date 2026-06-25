LITCHFIELD (WJON News) -- There was a tractor fire in Meeker County.

The Sheriff's Office says that on Wednesday at about 5:00 p.m., they got a report of a tractor��fire in the 64500 block of County Road 18 in Ellsworth Township.



Get our free mobile app

Meeker County Deputies and the Litchfield Fire Department responded to the scene. Deputies arrived and found that a tractor parked in a machine shed was on fire. The Litchfield Fire Department arrived and was able to extinguish the fire.

The owner, 84-year-old Dwight Barrick, was home and was able to remove other vehicles from the shed. There was no apparent fire damage to the structure or other property. The cause of the fire is believed to be mechanical.