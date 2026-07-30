It's the end of an era.

The St. Paul candy factory that makes Salted Nut Rolls, Nut Goodies, Bun Bars and other Pearson's products is closing.

David Kowal, CEO of the Pearson's brand parent company Promise Confections, notified the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development of his company's plans to close the St. Paul Candy Company that does business as Pearson's Candy Company.

In the company's notification, Kowal says the entire manufacturing facility at 2130 7th Street West in St. Paul will be closed as of September 28th.

The CEO says that will also mean the termination of 80 employees.

"A Lack of Financial Sustainability"

"The closure of the Facility is due to a lack of financial sustainability on a going forward basis necessary for the continued operation of the site," Kowal writes in his notification letter. "The closure of the Facility is permanent."

Pearson's has gone through several private equity ownership changes in the last 15 years. Currently, Promise Holdings/Promise Confections is the parent organization.

Minnesota Officials Warned of Impending Closure, Layoffs at Pearson's

Promise Confections notified state officials as part of their requirement to give advance notice through federal and state WARN laws. Minnesota's State Rapid Response Team will now begin work to help the affected workers and communities.

In a media statement this afternoon, Promise Confections said they "are looking to move certain key brands of Pearson's to a strategic partner and we'll continue to explore all options in order to make these legacy products."

The statement also notes "This decision was made after careful consideration and reflects the current business and economic environment."

Tim Lyon, TSM St. Cloud Tim Lyon, TSM St. Cloud

Pearson's Candy Has Been Part of Minnesota's Culture for Over 100 Years

The Pearson's brand can be traced back to 1909 when the Pearson brothers started a candy distribution business in Minneapolis. The company soon started making their own products including the Nut Goodie in 1912 and The Salted Nut Roll in 1933.

The company moved operations from Minneapolis to St. Paul in 1950.

Pearson's candies have been made at the plant at 2140 West 7th Street for the past 67 years.