LITTLE FALLS (WJON News) -- Wolves at an area zoo are hungry for your attention. The Pine Grove Zoo in Little Falls is offering encounters with its three wolves. Visitors can get up close and personal with the animals, including giving them a treat as part of the Wild Wolf Connection.

Zoo Director Marnita Van Hoecke says all their encounters put safety first:

"Oh, you get within six inches of them. So everything we do we do with tongs. We want to be safe. It's all protected contact, so you're not out there amongst them but they are (wolves), one of the animals that we actually work in with, and like the tigers, we have in a holding area, and then we go out and service the habitat, but the wolves we actually go right out with."

Zoo experts will share stories about the wolves along with some behind-the-scenes history as part of the encounter as well.

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Van Hoecke says the wolf encounters have been a big hit and are a great add-on for kids and older adults alike.

"We had some seniors in wheelchairs come in, and they were able to treat the wolves from their wheelchairs, and the men actually cried. It was the coolest thing ever, and the wolves actually came up and did it even though there was wheelchairs right there."

She says the Wild Wolf Connection is a once-in-a-lifetime thing, and they have encounters for other animals like the tigers, sloths, and otters as well.

The Wild Wolf Connection takes place on Mondays and costs $35 per person. Van Hoecke recommends calling Pine Grove Zoo ahead of time to book the encounter to ensure you can take part.

Pine Grove Zoo Pine Grove Zoo

Como Park Zoo Como Park Zoo has been a staple in St. Paul since it first opened in 1897. The park, zoo, and conservatory continue to evolve, and the attraction remains free to attend. If you can't visit the zoo, check out the photos below of many of its residents. Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt