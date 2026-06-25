Nearly 2 Million people are bird watchers in Minnesota. That is roughly one-third of the state’s population. Minnesota historically boasts one of the highest birding participation rates in the nation, the state draws enthusiasts. Minnesota has some 450+ recorded species. To learn more about summer bird watching in Minnesota I was joined by outdoor enthusiast and bird watcher, Jerry Carlson.

Summer Birds

Carlson says the types of birds we have in Central Minnesota in the summer is totally different than the birds we have in the winter. He says birds that are here in the winter struggle to stay alive due to the cold weather. Carlson says in the summer food in plentiful.

Types of Birds in Central MN

Carlson lives south of St. Cloud in a wooded area. He says since they live out in the country they don't have Starlings and English Sparrows. Carlson often sees robins, goldfinch, bluebirds, scarlet tanagers, house finch, woodpeckers, cardinals, blue jays, sparrows, and morning dove. He says they always see chickadees, the nuthatch, the downy woodpecker, the hairy woodpecker and the redbelly woodpecker.

Bird Feed

Carlson has numerous feeders to attract the birds to his property. He likes to feed birds peanut butter, suet cakes, black oil sunflower, safflower, Nyger, sunflower chips and jelly.

Flowers

Carlson believes plants are are beneficial to birds include flowering crab, Gloriosa Daisy, Heliopsis, Cone flowers, Jerusalem artichoke, Coral bells and Hostas. Carlson says having a bird bath or some other water option is important for birds. He says to keep squirrels from eating all the bird feed, use a baffle on the pole.

Cats

Carlson says cats can be a problem for birds. He says young birds are stupid and cats are constantly hunting even if they aren't hunting for food. Carlson says adults birds are vulnerable to cats because of feeding demands.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Jerry Carlson, click below.