This Iconic MN Statue Just Got A Custom ‘Cozy’ Hat For The Winter!

When you think of iconic Minnesota statues what comes to mind? The Jolly Green Giant? Paul Bunyan? What about Pelican Pete up in Pelican Rapids? It seems Pete has enough of a following that folks were concerned he'd be cold this winter, so they asked if someone would make him a custom hat. Check out Pete's new hat for this winter!

When Doug Bruggeman asked me if I would make a giant hat for Pelican Pete... my gut reaction was HECK YEA!! And then my brain asked..."wait, who's climbing the ladder?!" So I told Doug yes, as long as he'd be the ladder guy!! With the help of Doug Bruggeman and Jim Christianson, Pete is now fitted with a cozy hat to keep him warm this winter!!

The hat was created by Amanda Backstrom of Maplewood Quilts in Erhard, but Amanda had one stipulation for the hat to be made. That stipulation? Someone else had to climb the ladder to put the hat on Pete's head!

For those unfamiliar with Pete, RoadsideAmerica.com has some great information about the 'World's Largest Pelican'.

The World's Largest Pelican once stood at the base of the Mill Pond dam on the Pelican River, right in downtown Pelican Rapids. Pete is 15.5 feet tall, built in 1957.

Pete is decorated for the upcoming parade this weekend as well as the holiday lighting of "Peteyville," scheduled for Friday at 5:30 PM followed up by the "Lighted Horse Parade" at 6:30 PM.

For those interested in seeing the giant pelican or taking part in the parade you can find Pete in Pelican Rapids at 25 E. Mill Ave.

