Time to Fly South, Guess Minnesota’s Most Commonly Seen Bird

As many of our feathered friends fly south for the winter, let's take a moment to talk about birds in Minnesota.

Robins might be one of the most recognizable birds in Minnesota, but they are not the most commonly seen bird in the state.

Specifically the American Robin, is the orange-breasted, worm-eating, summer-loving bird that we see all around. Any guess which species comes in as the most-seen in our fine state?

The Common Loon, Minnesota's state bird, is certainly not it. If anything, these private and elusive birds can be a rare sight. Mallard duck? Nope.

If you guessed, the bluejay you're still not there. Cardinals aren't the bird we're looking for either. What about crows? Sometimes it sounds like there are more of them than any others, but again, no.

According to the website GardensAlive.com, the Red-winged Blackbird is the most commonly seen bird in Minnesota.

The Red-winged Blackbird, known for the splash of fiery orange on its shoulders, carved out a column in central America from Minnesota to Louisiana. Interestingly, it also claimed California—a far cry from every other state it was most seen in.

Much like the human census taking every ten years, something called the North American Breeding Bird Survey is a joint project between the United States and Canada that tracks bird populations and migrations every year.

Top Ten Bird Species Seen in Minnesota

Red-winged Blackbird Common Grackle American Robin Common Yellowthroat Cliff Swallow Red-eyed Viero American Crow Song Sparrow Canada Goose Ovenbird

Not only did the Red-winged Blackbird grab the top spot in Minnesota, it also claimed the number-one place on the list nationally, coming in on top in ten other states in addition to Minnesota -- including Wisconsin, Iowa, and North Dakota.

South Dakota is our one neighbor that is an exception to the Red-winged Blackbird's regional domination, where the Western Meadowlark prevailed.

