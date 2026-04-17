Fishing for panfish is a great opportunity in Central Minnesota. That according to Oudoor Expert Jerry Carlson who joined me on WJON. He says water temperatures on area lakes are in the mid 50s, which is a bit cool. Carlson says fish are staging to go into shallow water. He says a lot of the early season panfish can be found in 4-5 feet of water. Carlson says they are in that depth of water because they are searching for food.

Jerry Carlson for TSM Jerry Carlson for TSM loading...

The Spawn

Carlson says panfish typically spawn in 60-63 degree water temperatures with sunfish preferring 70 degree temperatures for spawning. He believes crappies will be the first to spawn with both crappies and sunfish spawning over a hard bottom like bull rushes. Carlson reminds anglers that spawning fish are laying eggs to create fish for another year, so don't decimate a population of spawning fish.

Fish Movement/Presentation

Carlson believes fish will retreat into 10-15 feet of water with with cooler weather expected this weekend. He says they will move into the shallows as temps rebound into the 70s midweek next week. The best ways to catch panfish this time of year can be used by using a Lindy fill bobber. Carlson likes to use a jig with a longer hook shank and a piece of plastic. He says it looks like the bugs fish are familiar eating.

photo - Andrew Schmitt for TSM photo - Andrew Schmitt for TSM loading...

Turkey Hunt

The spring wild turkey hunting season started on Wednesday. Carlson says turkeys are a resilient bird which has allowed for a population explosion in Minnesota. He says turkeys used to mostly be in southeastern Minnesota but they now can be found as far north as the Duluth area. Carlson says central Minnesota has a good population of turkeys. He expects another big turkey harvest. The last 2 years were record breaking turkey hunting seasons.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Jerry Carlson, click below.