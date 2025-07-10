High water levels in Central Minnesota are affecting fishing on area lakes and rivers. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News says many lakes in the area have no wake zones due to high water levels. He says in most places water levels are high but not over banks but erosion could be a factor in some locations. Schmitt believes running boats slow or fast are less impactful on shorelines than running at an intermediate pace. He says lakes with no wake zones have that posted at their boat accesses.

Where to Find Fish

Schmitt says anywhere with moving water should be a target for anglers. He says walleye are gravitating toward those areas. Schmitt suggests looking on weed lines or above some sort of structure for the best success. He thinks inlets, outlets and anything with a current is where fish are right now.

Algae

Blue Green algae is becoming a factor on some area lakes. Schmitt suggests keeping dogs away from blue green algae because it is harmful to them. He says it has been detected on a few lakes within the chain of lakes in the Richmond-Cold Spring area and some other lakes in the area. Schmitt expects blue green algae to come and go throughout the summer. He says it will be gone soon.

Busy Lakes

Lake activity has been busy this summer. Schmitt says it appears there has been a lot of staycations this year. He says this is great for a small lake towns in Minnesota with full bars and restaurants on weekends and holidays in the state.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Glen Schmitt, click here.