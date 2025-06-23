For years, area residents have asked, "Why don't we capitalize on the Mississippi River in our area?"

It's a fair question.

The Mississippi not only divides the St. Cloud metro area, it brings us together.

On the 4th of July, St. Cloud celebrates Independence Day with a big celebration on both sides of the river as fireworks launch from a barge on the river, lighting up metro area.

Bike and recreation trails parallel the river, south of the hydro-electric dam on 10th Street that produces electricity for the city of St. Cloud.

But promoters of the metro area have long-asked, "Why can't we use the river to our advantage and fuel more economic development?"

Well, come the second weekend of July, there's going to be a lot going on -- not only on the Mississippi -- but on all types of area waterways.

And it's going to help the local economy.

St. Cloud is hosting the Mississippi BronzeQuest Kayak Fishing Tournament July 11-12.

The tournament is part of The Kayak Adventure Series as anglers in kayaks -- will be in search of Smallmouth Bass.

Awards will be presented at the theater at St. Cloud's Pioneer Place on Fifth. And the Best Western Kelly Inn is the host hotel for the event.

Organizers are urging anglers to come to St. Cloud Wednesday and get a feel for the area with thousands of their closest friends at "Summertime by George" at Lake George.

Thursday, Lake George will be the registration site for Friday and Saturday's tournament.

Then competitors will hit area waters Friday afternoon for the tourney.

"This event is a perfect match for the outdoor spirit of Greater St. Cloud," said Craig Besco, Sports Director at Visit Greater St. Cloud. "It brings together serious competition, stunning scenery, and a fun, welcoming community. Whether you’re in it to win it or just here for the thrill of the paddle, this tournament delivers."

Prizes include trophies, cash, gear -- and of course, lifetime bragging rights.

Drew Gregory of The Kayak Adventure Series is expecting big things -- and fish -- from the Upper Mississippi. Gregory calls this tournament "1-A" for kayak fishing for Smallmouth Bass in America. "This is THE 'Achigan BronzeQuest' event of the year."

He says the event is a great way to get the nation's kayak anglers to fish the Upper Mississippi waters.

Registration is now live online.

But there are limited entry spots. And organizers say those spots go fast.

There are two divisions -- "Open" for seasoned competitors and "Rookie" for first-timers.

Anglers will compete via the Fishing Chaos app (catch, photo and release)

Here are the complete rules and registration.

Here's the The Kayak Adventure Series preview show of the event.