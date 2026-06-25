ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- St. Cloud State University's Husky Productions has received a national award.

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They were recognized at the 18th Annual SVG College Sports Media Awards in Atlanta. Husky Productions was awarded for outstanding live non-game production in the collegiate student category for their pregame show before the SCSU Men's Hockey game against North Dakota.

SCSU TV Studio Manager Derrick Silvestri says,

"To be recognized nationally speaks volumes about what Husky Productions is all about: real-world experience, high-level productions and students who are already to compete with the best in the country."

Husky Productions also had seven other nominations named as finalists in categories for outstanding game coverage, features, and commercials.

SCSU students also brought home top honors in 2024.