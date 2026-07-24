ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Stearns County has a new County Administrator.

The board of commissioners has appointed Andrew Letson to replace Mike Williams, who retired earlier this month.

Letson has been the Meeker County Administrator for the past five years and brings more than 15 years of public service experience in local government to the role. He holds a Master of Public Administration degree with an emphasis in Local Government Management from Northern Illinois University.

Letson has held multiple roles in municipal government in Illinois and is a veteran of the Wisconsin National Guard.

He will be responsible for several duties, including financial management, strategic planning, overseeing county operations, and organizational leadership.

Letson will begin his new role with Stearns County on October 26th.

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