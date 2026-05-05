ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Stearns County is launching the search for a new administrator.

Current County Administrator Mike Williams announced he will be retiring in July, leaving a vacancy for the county's top administrative official.

The county administrator is responsible for overseeing the day-to-day operations, implementing county policies and programs, and ensuring those programs and services are delivered effectively and aligned with community priorities.

Stearns County has hired the firm GMP Consultants, whose expertise lies in executive recruitment in public-sector leadership.

Leading up to Williams' retirement, the county has posted the job, and recruitment materials have been released.

Applications will be reviewed beginning June 7th.

A Board work session on June 23rd will give commissioners a chance to review semifinalists.

Final candidate interviews are tentatively scheduled for July 15th.

GMP Consultants will handle the candidate outreach, application reviews, screening interviews, and preliminary background checks before presenting the list of finalists.

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