MILLERVILLE (WJON News) -- An ATV driver has been seriously hurt in a rollover.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says the incident happened just before 9:30 p.m. Thursday near Millerville. A caller to dispatch said an ATV had flipped and was on top of the driver. North Ambulance, Millerville First Responders, Millerville Fire Department, and Life Link Helicopter responded along with the Sheriff's Office. County Road 7 north of Millerville was temporarily shut down.

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The driver has been identified as 64-year-old Wayne Suchy of Brooklyn Park. He was taken to Alomere Health Emergency Room for suspected serious injuries. The Sheriff's Office says alcohol is believed to be a contributing factor.