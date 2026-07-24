Stearns County Fair Is Unique for This

The 2026 Stearns County Fair will take place Wednesday, July 29 - Sunday August 2 at the fairgrounds in Sauk Centre. Jackie Spoden-Bolz has been the Secretary/Manager of the Stearns Count Fair for the past 23 years. She joined me on WJON to discuss the attractions and the details of this year's fair.

photo - Jay Caldwell photo - Jay Caldwell

Free Fair

Spoden-Bolz says there is no admission to get into the fair but there is a charge to park your car in the available parking lots. She says everyone year at the Stearns County Fair, she looks forward to seeing the people the most. Attractions include the carnival with rides and games, food vendors and a beer garden.

Demolition Derby

Spoden-Bolz believes the Stearns County Fair is unique due to its 3 straight days of demolition derbies starting on Thursday, July 30. She believes the Stearns County Fair is the only fair in the state with 3 demo-derbies.

Jeff McMahon - WJON Jeff McMahon - WJON

Agricultural Fair

The Stearns County Fair is an agricultural fair so the animals and 4-H offerings are always a big draw, according to Spoden-Bolz. The fair will also have a musical group, IV Play perform at 7pm on Wednesday, July 29 on the grandstand.

Wristbands and Tickets

Wristbands for the rides are available online along with tickets for the demo derby and other offerings at StearnsCountyFair.com.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Jackie Spoden-Bolz, click below.