Stearns County Fair Is This Week

SAUK CENTER -- The summer fair season has arrived in central Minnesota.

The Stearns County Fair opens Wednesday to celebrate its 120th year.

The opening ceremonies happen around the flagpole at 11:00, followed by a full day of 4-H, FFA and open class livestock judging.

The Crescent City Carnival opens at 5:00, and the Ranch Rodeo highlights Wednesday’s events starting at 7:00.

Camping spots are available at the fairgrounds in Sauk Center.

