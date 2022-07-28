Senior Citizens Day Today at Stearns County Fair

SAUK CENTRE -- The Stearns County Fair continues through the weekend in Sauk Centre.

Wednesday, 4-H awards were given out in more than 50 categories from Quilting to Filmmaking. The entries will be on display at the exhibit building through Sunday afternoon. For a list of the winners, click here.

Today, it’s Senior Citizen’s day. Seniors will find discounts throughout the fair.

Headlining tonight – the demolition derby begins at 7:00.

For a list of all the events, click here.