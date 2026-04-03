ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The City of St. Cloud has been awarded two grants from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources totaling nearly $300,000 to help combat Emerald Ash Borer.

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A $119,000 Community Tree Planting Grant will be used to plant 100 new trees in Whitney Regional Park. The grant will also pay for the removal of 100 trees and stumps, the purchase of nursery stock, and the watering of the newly planted trees. It is expected that the Emerald Ash Borer will have long-term effects associated with tree loss and a diminishing tree canopy.

A second grant for nearly $179,000, called the ReLeaf Community Forestry Grant, will be utilized to develop an urban forest tree management plan. A professional firm would be hired to inventory all public trees and provide a tree management plan. With the onset of EAB, having an accurate inventory of all trees that includes their condition and health is important. Having a management plan in place will also allow staff to qualify and apply for additional grants.

St. Cloud has been a Tree City USA - Tree City for the past 44 years.

The St. Cloud City Council will be asked to accept the grants during its meeting on Monday night. The St. Cloud Park and Recreation Department applied for the grants.