ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud Area School District has increased its graduation rates over the past year. The 2025 four-year graduation rate improved to 70.7 percent overall, up from 66.1 percent in 2024.

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Broken down by school, Tech High School reached 85.3 percent, which exceeds the statewide average of 84.9 percent. Apollo High School reached 77.1 percent and continues to trend closer to the state average. McKinley ALC reported a 43.5 percent graduation rate, reflecting its role in supporting students from across Central Minnesota districts through alternative pathways to graduation.

Superintendent Laurie Putnam says,

"This progress reflects the hard work of our students, the dedication of our staff, and the support of our families and community."

The district identified errors in the graduation data submitted to the Minnesota Department of Education. Specifically, the file did not include 24 students who had graduated and did not reflect 12 students who had enrolled elsewhere.

Governor Tim Walz celebrated new data from the Minnesota Department of Education showing Minnesota’s Class of 2025 achieved the highest four-year graduation rate in state history at 84.9%, marking the second consecutive year of record-breaking progress.

“Decades in the classroom have helped inform many of the goals I’ve set and the policies we’ve passed over the last seven years to support our students, teachers, and parents. Every student who receives that diploma is better equipped to navigate the challenges of landing a job, pursuing higher education, and building a future they feel excited about. Congratulations to an incredible class of students.”