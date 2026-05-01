Minnesota Braces For Freeze As Temperatures Drop Tonight

Minnesota Braces For Freeze As Temperatures Drop Tonight

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UNDATED (WJON News) -- Cool weather persists through Friday night. Temperatures near freezing or below are expected early Saturday morning.

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The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Warning for most of the counties in the southern part of Minnesota.  It will be in effect from 1:00 a.m. until 8:00 a.m. on Saturday.

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Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

We briefly warm up for the weekend with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s.

Temperatures dip back down below normal going into the middle of next week.

Mainly dry conditions are expected through the middle of next week, with possibly some passing rain showers Saturday night and Monday.

History of Minnesota Twins' Managers

Everyone knows Tom Kelly managed the Twins to their only two World Series Titles, but have you ever wondered who the most successful Twins' Managers were?
Check out the history of managers for the Minnesota Twins below, along with their records.

Gallery Credit: Minnesota Twins

Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, St. Cloud News, State/Regional News

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