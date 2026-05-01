UNDATED (WJON News) -- Cool weather persists through Friday night. Temperatures near freezing or below are expected early Saturday morning.

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The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Warning for most of the counties in the southern part of Minnesota. It will be in effect from 1:00 a.m. until 8:00 a.m. on Saturday.

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Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

We briefly warm up for the weekend with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s.

Temperatures dip back down below normal going into the middle of next week.

Mainly dry conditions are expected through the middle of next week, with possibly some passing rain showers Saturday night and Monday.