Major Reconstruction Approved to St. Cloud’s Lincoln Avenue

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Another major road construction project has been approved for St. Cloud's east side.

The city council has approved a $5.2 million reconstruction project for Lincoln Avenue stretching from 7th Street Southeast to the north city limits. The city will pay for half of the project and assessments will pay for the other half.

Some of the changes include going to three lanes with a center turn lane north of East St. Germain Street, narrowing the lanes south of 4th Street Southeast, better signage at the 4th Street Southeast intersection, and installing a sidewalk where there are gaps.

During a public hearing Monday night, several business owners expressed concern about the loss of parking. Val's co-owner Aaron Henning says by adding a sidewalk, his business will be impacted.

The proposed sidewalk would cause the loss of two parking spots for my business, approximately an annual loss of sale of $140,000 and the loss of taxes of $11,725. We could potentially lose our iconic sign.

Henning says customers typically post pictures of his sign on social media providing free exposure.

The council voted unanimously to approve the project but also expressed concern about the loss of parking for some businesses. The specific design has not been finalized, so there is still time for changes.

Council member Karen Larson says while the east side is grateful for recent improvements to Wilson Avenue, University Drive, Veteran's Bridge, Highways 10 and 23, and now Lincoln Avenue, the businesses along Lincoln Avenue have struggled in recent years because of the road construction projects.

Get our free mobile app

Public Utilities Director Tracy Hodel says the Lincoln Avenue project is long overdue and has been delayed for many years due to the Highway 10/23 project.

Construction is set to begin in the spring/summer of 2025.

READ RELATED ARTICLES