Superintendent, Principal Talk Apollo Referendum

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Leaders in the St. Cloud Area School District are gearing up for another referendum to make improvements to Apollo High School.

Principal Justin Skaalerud says the first question asks for $50 million for safety and security. He says the school is the only building in District 742 without a controlled entrance.

Anyone who has come to Apollo during the school day knows we enter door 2 where the big space capsule is. We've done some modifications where you get checked in that first level, but once you're in you are basically in our cafeteria.

Skaalerud says creating a secure entrance also means building a new storm shelter, which will double as a multi-purpose space for things like phy ed, tennis, and pickleball.

The district has already used state and federal one-time dollars for improvements to Apollo including new flooring, bathrooms, and upgrades to the athletic field.

The second question is asking for $15 million to build a multi-purpose indoor athletic complex along Veterans Drive on the Apollo property.

It'd be a full-sized soccer field where you could also play two softball games at the same time, the ability to practice baseball and lacrosse, you could have an abbreviated football practice, and there would be some golf simulator in there as well.

Skaalerud says the facility would be mainly used by district teams, but it would also be available for community organizations.

The first question has to pass for the second question to pass.

There have been two other failed attempts at referendums at Apollo High School. Superintendent Laurie Putnam says the board has always been preparing for a third attempt but delayed it until now due to COVID, the economy, and the other city and county referendums on the November ballot.

The referendum for the Apollo improvements will be held on April 8th.

Get our free mobile app

The estimated tax impact on a $250,000 home is $28.95 a year for question one and is $11.01 a year for question two.

READ RELATED ARTICLES