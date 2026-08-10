UNDATED (WJON News) -- More storms are possible to rumble through late Monday night into early Tuesday morning.

A few storms could be severe, with the primary hazards of damaging wind gusts and heavy rainfall.

The most severe storms on Monday night should remain in southwestern Minnesota.

National Weather Service National Weather Service

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More storms are possible late Tuesday into Wednesday. The second round of storms this week are expected to be the weaker of the two.

Temps trend cooler later this week with perhaps another minor chance of a storm late Friday.

So far this month, St. Cloud has officially received 0.69 inches of rain, which is 0.52 inches below normal. For the summer months of June, July and August combined, we've had 7.13 inches of rain, which is 1.43 inches below normal.

The latest drought update from the U.S. Drought Monitor says 89 percent of Minnesota is abnormally dry, 70 percent is in a moderate drought, and 34 percent is in a severe drought.