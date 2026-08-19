ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- This is move-in weekend for the students at St. Cloud State University.

New students will start moving in Thursday morning. There's a Huskies Kickoff Night at Atwood Memorial Center.

Friday is Academic Day and will include a campus picnic, class photo, HuskyPalooza, and a men's soccer match versus Bethel at 7:00 p.m. at Husky Stadium. Friday evening wraps up with a trip to the Skatin' Place at 9:30 p.m.

Saturday is Student Life Day with a HIIT class, Yoga, and rowing with the SCSU Rowing Club. Saturday night wraps up with an outdoor movie at 8:00 p.m.

On Sunday, the students can join Public Safety on a walk to Munsinger Clemens Gardens, and there's an ice cream social.

Monday night kickoff speaker David Coleman will be at 8:00 p.m. in Ritsche Auditorium. Coleman is one of the most popular college speakers in the nation. He shares practical and entertaining insights about building friendships, creating meaningful relationships, and making the most of your college experience.