ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- St. Cloud State University has consistently produced nationally competitive athletic programs. Now, you have a chance to support the student-athletes who are helping to put our community on the Division II map. (The men's and women's hockey teams compete in Division I)

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"Night With the Huskies" is on Saturday, September 26th at Atwood Memorial Ballroom.

This year's women's volleyball team is ranked #5 in the nation, and the program has finished in the top 5 in the country the past two seasons. The women's soccer team is ranked #16 in the nation this year, and advanced to its first-ever Sweet 16 last fall. The wrestling team has won 5 national championships. The men's basketball team and the women's softball team also qualified for the NCAA Division II national tournaments last season.

Athletic Director Holly Schreiner says the evening starts with a social hour at 5:30 p.m.

We're going to do a progressive-style dinner, so we'll be roaming the second-floor halls of Atwood and trying to engage the people who come with our student-athletes and coaches. We'll be setting up stations to try different foods. There will also be a silent auction and a program lasting about an hour.

The night also includes a fund-a-scholarship and a concert with the band Mall Rats starting at 9:00 p.m.

Schreiner says Division II scholarship funding is minimal.

I think sometimes people get the misperception that our student-athletes are fully funded, and they are making money, and it is anything but that. Oftentimes, because of the hours our athletes have to put in for practices, competition, travel, and community engagement, they don't have the opportunity to have part-time jobs.

The money raised will help the athletes financially.

Everyone hears about the transfer portal these days, and the NIL money opportunities, so it becomes harder to attract with less funds. But, I will tell you, there is a Husky way. People come here because they want to be part of our Husky family, and that shows. But, it becomes harder to keep them when money is flashed in front of them. So, a little bit more on our end will help retain those high-quality individuals that we want on our campus and in our community.

Schreiner says up until now scholarship funds were mainly raised through individual efforts. This is the first time they've put together a community-wide event.

We have a strong campus community that likes to be engaged and involved, and it's also an opportunity to invite as many of our greater St. Cloud community members are possible. Let's get to know each other better, and let's have a good time together. Hopefully, bring back that energy and excitement and kick off the academic year with a bang.

Schreiner says student-athletes typically have higher GPA rates, graduation rates, and retention rates than the average students.

Semi-formal attire is requested for the dinner and program portions of the evening.

Tickets are on sale now for both the dinner and the concert for individuals or a whole table. Tickets are also available for just the concert.