ELK RIVER (WJON News) -- A man accused of killing his mother in a brutal 2020 attack in their Big Lake home has been found not guilty by reason of mental illness.

A Sherburne County judge has ruled that 26-year-old Eric Jordahl was laboring under such a defect of reason that he didn't know the nature of his acts or the wrongfulness of his behavior. He was previously found guilty of 1st-degree premeditated murder and two counts of 2nd-degree murder in the killing of Rosalie Johnson.

Jordahl has undergone several mental competency examinations since the killing. In May 2024, a judge determined Jordahl was competent to face the charges. Jordahl's defense attorney then gave notice of a mental illness defense in August 2024.

As a result, the judge ruled Jordahl's trial must be completed in two distinct stages called a bifurcated trial. First, Jordahl's not guilty defense had to be heard. After waiving his right to a jury trial, Jordahl agreed to have his case heard by the court based solely on the stipulated evidence.

The judge found Jordahl guilty after considering arguments from both sides. In May, a defense of mental illness or cognitive impairment was considered in a two-day court trial. Following that second phase of his case, the judge ruled on Monday, August 17th, that Jordahl was not guilty by means of mental illness.

In the judge's findings of fact from the first phase of the trial, Jordahl beat his mother, stabbed her several times, then began to dismember and cannibalize Johnson while she was still alive. Court records show Jordahl perceived his mother to be a non-human entity that a higher power commanded him to kill.

A medical examiner determined Johnson had extensive blunt force trauma to her head, trunk, and hands. She died as a result of multiple sharp and blunt force injuries to her head, neck, and torso.

The judge ordered Jordahl's civil commitment as mentally ill and dangerous to continue and remain in effect.

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